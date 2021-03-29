Reading a Chinook Observer story written by Jeff Clemens, I was interested in the headline "… changes on treacherous portion of Highway 101." I was curious to see what changes could be made. A study found that a particular curve had been the scene of repeated life-threatening crashes.
The Washington State Department of Transportation decided to install supplemental signs called chevrons, yellow-colored with 40 mph on them, were posted with reflectors at 80-foot spacing throughout the whole curve. Time will tell if this added advisory will caution drivers to slow down.
This brought to mind a similar situation drivers in Clatsop County are faced with on the same highway farther south in Warrenton. It's the S-turn (chicane) between the Cullaby Lake entrance and Reed and Hertig packing. There have been two fatalities in a short period of time, plus a fiery rollover a few years ago.
So I would like to see the same proactive additions made in this area, such as Washington has done.
JOHN MEINERS
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.