I have been amazed by some of the comments made on Facebook about the public’s “right” to come to the peninsula during a time we are all required to stay home. So many things are unknown about this battle, but the one thing absolutely known is that staying home stops the spread. It’s as simple as that.
I understand there are some who believe that since they pay taxes on a property here, they automatically have the green light to visit their property. I have seen comments that they will come with groceries, a full tank and not leave their homes once landed. Plans made with the best intentions I am sure. But was there a stop along the way for a coffee or for a trip to the bathroom? Did you get here and realize your careful plans left out an important ingredient? Could you have unwittingly picked up the virus in your travels and now carry it with you here and then back home again?
I do not believe the risk is worth a life. I do not believe anyone is entitled to risk another person’s life or emotional well being by ignoring what is being asked of us all — to stay in one place.
I saw one comment that really upset me. “At least be courteous to someone who is subsidizing your way of life.” Excuse me? What an arrogant, entitled and rude comment to make. Obviously, we all know tourism is very important to the peninsula. But, is it more important to certain areas of the peninsula than others? Yes. Are there other industries separate from tourism that are also important? Yes. Are there year-round businesses that take on the day to day needs of permanent residents, as in any town across the state, big or small? Yes. Is there a retired community here, beholden to no tourism generated money? Yes. Tourism is important. But what is more important now is stopping the spread.
Please listen, everyone thinking of coming here. The beach approaches are barricaded. Lodgings are closed, camping is closed, vacation rentals are closed, museums are closed and shops are closed. There is no fishing or clam tides, parks are closed, any remaining restaurants are take-out only. Wonderful events that are organized for everyone to enjoy are being cancelled left and right. We are miserable about this and we do not have a say in this anymore than you do in your hometowns. It is what it is. It is what is needed to beat this enemy.
Who pays taxes, or supports businesses when they visit, what “rights” are being bruised — none of it matters. We have to work together. Follow the guidelines, stay at one home. We are doing it and we ask, no, we profoundly appeal to you to do the same.
BONNIE COZBY
Ocean Park
