My husband and I are excited to be part of the Seaview community. This summer we bought an elegant but aging property here, and we’ve put our hearts and souls into restoring the home to its 1906 grandeur. By renting the property to short-term visitors, we’re able to fund our restoration efforts and also ensure the legacy of our historic home didn’t end with a developer’s wrecking ball.
When we purchased, there was a moratorium on licenses for short-term rentals. However, we were confident the County would devise a good plan for making vacation rentals a vital part of the community. While we eventually obtained our license, we are disappointed and alarmed by Ordinance 184-C concerning vacation rentals. It does not bode well for the long-term future of this area, from both an economic and historic-preservation standpoint.
Pacific County has long been one of the poorest counties in Washington state, with high unemployment and unstable industry. Jessie’s Fish Company is now gone, and covid has further decimated the local economy. The beauty of the area — particularly the Long Beach Peninsula — still attracts visitors, just as it did back in the 1880s. Rather than eliminating long-time, neighborhood-friendly vacation rentals (as Ordinance 184-C does), we should be wisely managing tourism here and also protecting people’s property rights. If we don’t, we will lose visitors AND people who might want to renovate historic properties here.
Fewer licensed vacation rentals will mean fewer customers for local businesses and fewer jobs for local residents. It will also mean more unlicensed rentals, which would be bad for our neighborhoods — and for the county, which relies on license fees and bed taxes to monitor the safety of all vacation properties.
From so many angles, Ordinance 184-C needs to be revisited. For the long-term benefit of our community, let’s work together to come up with a better plan for regulating vacation rentals in Pacific County.
ERICA VOSSLER
Seaview
