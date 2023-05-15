I live in Ilwaco and love it here; it is truly the jewel of the peninsula! If you live, work, or visit Ilwaco, you understand the great things about our community, but can also see things that could be improved upon. I believe that we are stronger and get things done faster when we work together. That is how we will bring positive changes to our community.
Three areas where I would like to see positive change include planning for adequate affordable housing, creating and supporting a thriving business community, and supporting our city government to effectively serve our businesses and residents alike.
Local businesses struggle to keep going, or even get started, when potential employees cannot find affordable housing. There are other communities across our state who are actively working to solve similar issues. Ilwaco is facing a housing crisis, but we cannot manage it alone. There are county, state, and federal programs and funding available for planning, building, and supporting housing needs. Ilwaco must have a seat at the table and be a part of these conversations.
Bringing steady, incremental improvements to recreate a thriving downtown Ilwaco will bring new business into the area. Building upon the “Community Vision” in Ilwaco’s Comprehensive Plan can serve as a roadmap toward positive change. Engaging and working with community members will increase connections, build a sense of pride in our accomplishments, and achieve our goals more quickly.
Creating opportunities for our city government to establish a stronger connection with our local business community and residents is important in retaining local business and improving the quality of life for everyone. Like many governmental bodies in this state and elsewhere, Ilwaco is understaffed and overburdened. One goal in our revitalization effort must be to increase income to the city through the contributions of more business, not through higher tax rates for everyone who lives here.
I am interested to hear if you agree that addressing affordable housing needs, creating a thriving business community, and better serving our business and residential community are at the top of your Ilwaco to-do list, too. Are there other issues you see as more pressing in Ilwaco? I look forward to hearing your thoughts on what you love about Ilwaco and the things you would change if you could.
To begin addressing these issues and more, I am announcing my candidacy for the Ilwaco City Council. I hope you will join me. For more information, write val.ilwaco@gmail.com.
