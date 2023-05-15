I live in Ilwaco and love it here; it is truly the jewel of the peninsula! If you live, work, or visit Ilwaco, you understand the great things about our community, but can also see things that could be improved upon. I believe that we are stronger and get things done faster when we work together. That is how we will bring positive changes to our community.

Three areas where I would like to see positive change include planning for adequate affordable housing, creating and supporting a thriving business community, and supporting our city government to effectively serve our businesses and residents alike.

