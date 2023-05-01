My name is Mark Mansell, and I will be a candidate for the Ocean Beach School District Director #1 position which is up for election in November. The reason I am running is I believe our schools can do better and that I have the experience, energy, and capability to help make a positive difference in the lives of the students our school district serves!

If elected, I plan to focus my energy on the board in three essential areas that need to be addressed: 1) Student success and in particular all actions that improve on-time graduation rates. 2) Genuine stakeholder input/engagement must be improved. 3) System accountability for improvement with clear goals for action. All three of these focus areas need to be addressed by the school board in meaningful ways if our schools are to improve.

