My name is Mark Mansell, and I will be a candidate for the Ocean Beach School District Director #1 position which is up for election in November. The reason I am running is I believe our schools can do better and that I have the experience, energy, and capability to help make a positive difference in the lives of the students our school district serves!
If elected, I plan to focus my energy on the board in three essential areas that need to be addressed: 1) Student success and in particular all actions that improve on-time graduation rates. 2) Genuine stakeholder input/engagement must be improved. 3) System accountability for improvement with clear goals for action. All three of these focus areas need to be addressed by the school board in meaningful ways if our schools are to improve.
If elected, I will bring more than three decades of experience as an educator and a school leader to the board. Even though I am now retired, I am willing to serve as your representative and continue my life’s work in helping students. My promise to you the voters is, I will be consistent in focusing the board on student success, stakeholder input/engagement, and system accountability — all areas that I know need to be worked on if we want to improve the lives of all our students.
I am asking that as a voter, you question any school board candidates (especially any incumbents) on how they will work to improve the lives of students through specific actions they will take if elected as your representative to the Ocean Beach School District Board of Directors. I know from first-hand experience that if the board focuses on the above three areas, our schools will improve!
Please join me in this campaign to improve our schools through this very important school board election occurring in November. Thank you for also considering to “Mark your ballot for Mark.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.