I am writing on behalf of Village Club to lend our complete support of the placement of the portable classroom at the south end of Ocean Park Elementary.
Village Club has the ears and voices of over 500 people living on the north end of the peninsula via our very active Facebook page (352 members) and our paid membership (well over 130 and increasing daily). As residents, property owners or business people of Ocean Park, Nahcotta, Oysterville, Surfside and Klipsan Beach, the school and students are important to us. We also want to make sure the beautiful and costly redesign to OP Elementary is protected.
Village Club actively supported the efforts of the OBSD Reconfiguration Plan and the winning option which included placement of a portable at OP Elementary. We are very proud of our school and are thrilled it will be utilized to its fullest potential.
The plan to situate the portable on the south end of the school building, making use of existing open area and protecting the beautiful entrance to the school is a good plan and one we fully support. We hope you will see this is the best option as well.
BONNIE COZBY
Village Club Chair
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.