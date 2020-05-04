Remember, covid-19 is the disease some people suffer when infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Most who are infected are unlikely to develop a fever or other symptoms which means they were never tested under the current methods. There are studies available that show less than 5% of cases are ever tested. If you confuse the death rate numbers that are published for covid-19 with those for the virus, you may believe the virus is much more deadly than it really is. Studies are ongoing at universities to attempt to understand the actual death rates.
Fear is still much more dangerous than this virus. Please try to find reliable sources before you decide to let fear get the better of you and please go out of your way to be tolerant of others. We have heard that 70% of the population may need to be exposed before this virus can come under control, so even were it possible to put this virus on hold, that would almost guarantee another wave, which might again threaten to overwhelm hospitals, especially if it comes during flu season.
Please allow government to begin reopening the remainder of the economy. I am certain that a responsible government would be monitoring the growth of virus cases so as to ensure hospitals aren't overwhelmed yet allow cases to grow fast enough to reach the 70% requirement before this summer.
GLENN RIPLEY
Ocean Park
