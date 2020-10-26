I have known Dan for over 10 years through business and friendship. Dan has worked both physically and ethically during that time to hold his business together through extreme challenges and has persevered. While most of us would have “thrown in the towel” long ago, he stayed the fight. This shows me great dedication, integrity, and tenacity to preserve a great local landmark and family history. His vision to introduce tourist with an interactive working oyster business and families that developed Willapa Bay into the pristine oystery it is today.
Please join me in voting for Dan Driscoll.
CHARLIE GILBERT
Chinook
