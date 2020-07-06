I have lived in Oysterville for approximately three years. To most, that might seem far too short a time to understand the local government, let alone comment, but I completely embrace my new community and truly want what is best for everyone.
In my short time here I have come to realize, mainly through observation, that the current county commissioner for District #2 just does not seem to be aware or concerned about issues facing my community. I have seen no action or legislation that will help the majority of people living on this peninsula.
We have a real need for wireless high-speed internet on the north end of the peninsula and a need for more options other than Spectrum. Dan Driscoll understands that and realizes the importance of this service so everyone can obtain services such as wireless security systems for their homes, the ability to effectively work from home if needed, and of course the social aspect that high speed wireless internet offers to people. This is just one example of what Dan intends to support to correct. Dan has his feet firmly planted in our community. He understands what this community needs and will listen to what the common citizen wants and needs and not cater to a select group of citizens. He understands people have different views and intends on making sure differences are resolved civilly and respectfully. We need a commissioner who does not have the mindset that taxes are the answer to everything. Dan has the ability to think outside the box and provide the citizens of District #2 an exciting new opportunity to improve our communities by actually being part of the solution. Having been involved in his own personal dealings with the county Dan knows exactly where the honesty exists and who the nefarious characters are. Dan has the honesty, energy, enthusiasm and desire to be a commissioner that represents all of the citizens in District #2.
We need a positive change. I encourage everyone to support and vote for Dan Driscoll for commissioner of District #2 in Pacific County.
JAY VARLEY
Oysterville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.