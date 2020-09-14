Pacific County voters will soon have an incredible opportunity to elect a man of integrity and passion to serve as county commissioner. Dan Driscoll will assuredly bring qualities of honesty, fairness and equality to this office. As I have traveled around the county with Dan, I have heard a man who generally cares about various disappointing issues many residents have faced in dealing with Pacific County government.
Dan plans to attack head-on the dysfunction that thwarts citizens well-being and keeps businesses from prospering. Anyone who followed the effort of the county to destroy Dan’s seafood farming business knows the plight he underwent. The county lost in every venue and effort but continued to appeal one judicial decision after another. The county did not abandon this frivolous prosecution until losing in the Washington State Court of Appeals. This cost Dan thousands of dollars personally while the taxpayers funded the county effort to destroy him.
In summary, if they can do it to him they can do it to you! Vote for an end to this era by electing Dan Driscoll as county commissioner!
CHUCK BRYAN
Nahcotta
