I have heard the primary ballots are being delivered. Just in case anybody has forgotten, last June State Rep. Jim Walsh gave a speech to a group, at which he wore a yellow star of David pinned to his shirt. Reason? Comparing vaccine mandates to the Holocaust, because safety measures intended to save lives are so much like prison camps and systemic genocide? It's all I can do not to puke. (You can find this — just search for "Jim Walsh yellow star" in your search engine.) He later claimed to be sorry, but I don't buy it.
I learned about the Holocaust in history class, here in Washington state. Guess he missed it. For those who don't know or need a refresher, approximately 17 million people were killed by Germany's Nazi regime (from Wikipedia's entry), among them 6 million Jews, by execution, overwork, starvation, rape and torture. An additional 11 million members of other groups were killed : 5.7 million Soviet civilians other than Jews, 2.8 to 3.3 million Soviet POWs, 1.8 to 3 million Poles, 300,000 to 600,000 Serbs, and additional thousands of Romani, LGBTQ people, disabled people, Freemasons, Slovenes, Jehovah's Witnesses, Catholics, non-Europeans, political prisoners.
Walsh's stunt made national news. He doesn't speak for me. If he speaks for you, go ahead and vote for him. I'll be voting for whoever else files for the position.
