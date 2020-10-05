Letter: Vote for covid-safe leadership Oct 5, 2020 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More lives are at stake this year than in most elections.I’m voting for the team whose members wear their masks, as recommended, whenever people get together!DAVE CUNDIFF, MD MPHIlwaco Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mph Politics Medicine Dave Cundiff Election Md Vote Mask Team Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLast call: Rod's Lamplighter turning out the lightsSkate egg casings washing ashoreStreets around Astoria Police Department reopen after bomb scare linked to Pacific CountyCar and foot chase ends in Long Beach man's arrest in AstoriaFour new covid-19 cases reported in Pacific County; seven active cases being monitoredLeadership changes at WBH: Marquis steps downCrackdown coming on businesses flouting virus rulesBeach schools begin cautious reopeningPolice chase in storm ends in arrest for multiple chargesObituary: David Helvey Images Videos CommentedObituary: John Edgar Bergman (Jon E. Joy) (1)
