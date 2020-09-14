I’m exhausted listening to the naysayers. The physical, social, and political climate. The water. Our food. And now the air. Will we ever do more than spend each day breathing through masks, taping our air vents, filtering our water, and scrubbing pesticides from our foods?
Enough is enough. We need to be able to open our doors for fresh air, freely drink the water, and to see all children run and play without fear. We need leaders who honestly have a vision for our safety and well-being. Vote!
JEANINE TWEEDIE
Long Beach
