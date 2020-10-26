If you believe in the county commissioners have not supported working families and local business as much as they can, then I urge you to vote for Dan Driscoll and Darrell Moudry for county commissioners.
I have spoken to both Dan and Darrell and have read their positions. Both care deeply about the community and will take a business and data driven approach to decision making.
As the owner of Bloomer Estates Vacation Rentals and the Seaview Laundromat, I have heard from dozens of homeowners, neighbors, small businesses on the peninsula, real estate agents and potential homebuyers (and sellers) over the past several months about county restrictions on vacation rentals.
The impact for some has been severe, especially those that bought and renovated homes in good faith to use them as vacation rentals before retiring at the beach. Others do not understand why their neighbors can rent their homes short terms and they cannot. And even for full-time residents, many homeowners don’t like to be told what they can and can’t do with their own property.
Finally, some people tell me the county is simply hostile to new business opportunities, and this ban on rentals just reinforces that opinion.
The county itself admitted that over the past two years there has been one noise complaint for all vacation rentals combined. We were told zero police calls to any rental.
Bloomer Estates manages roughly 25% of the Pacific county rentals with 1,000 reservations a year. So in total there may be 4,000 reservations a year across 95 homes in all of Pacific County. I am sure this is not lost on anyone, but all those reservations translate into cold hard cash being spent in town by all those tourists — up to $3 million a year. This cash keeps our beloved restaurants, diners, bakeries, antique stores, shops and many others in business.
Ninety-five well-managed rentals out of 16,417 total homes on the peninsula is no cause for alarm and over regulation and certainly not an all-out ban.
What is most frightening is the density of vacation rentals on the peninsula is 1/10th of nearly every other coastal town in Oregon and Washington.
It’s time for new leadership. Please vote for Dan Driscoll and Darrell Moudry for county commissioners.
ROBBIE WRIGHT
Owner Bloomer Estates Vacation Rentals and the Seaview Laundromat
Ilwaco Class of '81
