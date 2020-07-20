Something needs to be done about the fireworks.
We have had several different blasts from June 28 all the way through July 16 — 11 days past the legal date. It’s bad enough that, as old people, we get awakened by the explosions, but our poor dog goes haywire, starts shaking and tries to dig a hole through the rug, looking for a safe haven. It takes two or three hours for her to recover, even when wearing two calming collars and us getting down on the floor and trying to reassure and coax her.
From July 3 to July 5 we drugged her into submission, but feel sick about doing it. We have spent hundreds of dollars trying just about everything.
We would have called the sheriff, but over the years of doing so, we have never seen or heard of anyone getting ticketed or brought to court, so we assume they just do the modern police work of “educating.” And every year they must educate a lot of new strangers, because it just keeps getting worse. But you really can’t blame the cops, because they know the liberal judges would throw out the case and the fine, surmising that the defendants already spent enough on fireworks (modern logic).
We need all new leadership in the city and county. Please remember that this week and this fall. With the decisions that are being made (re: masks, fireworks, etc.), it’s no wonder the peninsula has the lowest real estate prices on the West Coast. Why don’t we put some teeth into the law and raise the fine — say $2,500 like in Cannon Beach — for illegal fireworks and illegally setting off fireworks, and put up signs all over, so that the signs do the “educating” and the cops can actually do their job.
JEFF EVANS
Long Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.