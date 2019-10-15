Vote yes on Initiative 976. If the no vote wins, most, if not all, the money will go to King County for a new transit system. It will not go for bridges and roads in rural Washington, it will go to King County. Vote yes and get the car tabs back down where they should be.
JOHN BELL Sr.
Ocean Park
