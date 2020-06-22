The Wahkiakum County Republican and Democratic Parties formed a joint subcommittee for debates/forums. I was excited to serve on this committee and in January we began planning mass gatherings so Wahkiakum County residents could get to know political candidates and submit questions. That came to a screeching halt with covid-19.
And then Zoom arrived as a communication tool. I am pleased to announce that Wahkiakum County will hold its first debate on Zoom Wednesday, June 24, from 7 to 8 pm. This debate will be with candidates for Wahkiakum County Commissioner open positions.
The Wahkiakum County Commissioner candidates are Mike Bachman (incumbent) and Lee Tischer for County Commissioner #1, plus Dan Cothren (incumbent) and Tim Lawry for County Commissioner #2.
Contact information for Zoom and YouTube:
https://sites.google.com/view/wahkiakumranddteam/
Please join us for the first of many Wahkiakum County Zoom Debates.
DEBORAH LINCOLN
Member Republican/Democratic Subcommittee on Debates/Forums
360/562-6612
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.