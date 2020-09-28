The Wahkiakum County Republican and Democratic Virtual Debates Subcommittee has been busy scheduling five virtual debates on Zoom and YouTube for LD19 state senator and representatives, two statewide offices and Wahkiakum County commissioners.
We are committed to voters getting to know candidates and candidates getting to hear voters questions and concerns.
The first virtual debate will be Sept. 30 from 7 to 7:55 p.m. with Secretary of State candidates Kim Wyman (R) and Gael Tarleton (D).
Here is the link below to join the webinar:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83284843196
Or iPhone one-tap :
US: +12532158782,,83284843196# or +13462487799,,83284843196#
Or telephone:
Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): 1-253-215-8782, 1-346-248-7799, 1-669-900-6833, 1-312-626-6799, 1-929-2056099 or 1-301-715-8592.
Webinar ID: 832 8484 3196
International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kuwaV0507
The debate is also available in real time on our YouTube channel: “Wahkiakum RandDteam” (Note this channel name is in two words if you search for it.) The recording will be available a few minutes after the conclusion of the debate at the same location.
DEBORAH LINCOLN
MARY VIK
Members Wahkiakum County Republican and Democratic Virtual Debate Subcommittee
