In Last week’s Chinook Observer, Lisa Kaino expressed concern for the safety of her children if the $96.15 million bond is not approved, especially for her child who attends Ocean Park Elementary School. I want to put her fears at rest:
1) The OP Elementary School building is one of only two school buildings in Pacific County rated as earthquake proof or seismic proof by the State of Washington.
2) Statewide voters will be voting on SB 5933 this November. This resolution was designed to provide billions of state funds to rural school districts for seismic upgrades to school buildings. Thus, Peninsula taxpayers do not need to pay for 100% of such costs.
3) On March 27, 1964 Anchorage, Alaska experienced an earthquake measuring 9.2 on the Richter Scale, almost a world record. Four hours later a 10-foot tsunami wave hit a state park near Newport, Oregon, completely bypassing Washington’s coast. Unfortunately, the McKenzie family from Tacoma was camping there overnight. The parents were only tossed around, but the four kids, ages 3-8, were washed away. Beyond sad. In the Age of the Cellphone, the McKenzies would likely have had time to get to higher ground.
Four deaths in the Pacific Northwest in 60 years is not sufficient reason upon which to base OBSD’s extremely expensive building plans, especially when there are a number of alternatives that are less expensive for Peninsula taxpayers.
In addition, the most recent risk assessment from Washington’s Department of Natural Resources found that Pacific Coast beaches would experience flooding of 60 to 100 feet following a major earthquake. Not only would our beautiful peninsula be washed away, but so would all the school buildings on “the hill” in Ilwaco, despite spending millions to “protect children and staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.