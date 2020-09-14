To Willapa Behavioral Health employees:
As a board member, I have advocated for an independent person to interview all employees regarding their employment experience and provide a report to the board. I will continue to do so.
If employees decide to join a union, I will support that.
S. WAYNE LEONARD
Long Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.