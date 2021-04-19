I would like to respond to the letter to the editor "Where's the right-wing support for police?" published April 14, 2021.
I understand exactly what the writer, Barry was saying, but let's be honest. It doesn't matter if you are right-wing, left-wing or anywhere in between, people on the Peninsula and many businesses do not follow flag etiquette. For example, I see flags flying all night that are not illuminated, not to mention half-staff as ordered by proclamation.
Perhaps people are like I was and are uneducated about proper flag etiquette. When we got our flag pole, I began researching flag etiquette. I signed up for half-staff alerts and learned how to properly raise and lower the flag for half-staff.
According to United States Code, Title 4, Chapter 1, Section 7(m): “The flag, when flown at half-staff, should be first hoisted to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The flag should be again raised to the peak before it is lowered for the day.” Perhaps people don't care or perhaps they are uneducated as I was.
Barry, if there was a proclamation by order of the Governor or the President, I assure you, my flag was lowered, and I live on a main road in Ocean Park.
Anything can be googled, and anyone can get alerts. Here is just a sample of information I found as a result of your letter. I did not know that on Memorial Day the flag only flies at half-staff until noon, did you? Notice there is a wall of shame; maybe we should add to it or start one.
U.S. Flag Wall of Shame: www.ushistory.org/betsy/wallofshame.htm
Flag Code FAQ part 1 (ushistory.org):
When to half-staff the flag
• May 15 — Peace Officers Memorial Day: half-staff from sunrise to sunset
• Last Monday in May — Memorial Day: the flag should be displayed at half-staff until noon
• Sept. 11 — Patriot Day: half-staff from sunrise to sunset
• Sunday, usually of week in which Oct. 9 falls — Fire Prevention Week: half-staff from sunrise to sunset.
• Dec. 7 — National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day: half-staff from sunrise to sunset
• Upon reliable information that the current or former President, current Vice-President, current or former Chief Justice, or current Speaker of the House has died
• Upon presidential proclamation or proclamation by your state's governor.
LAURA BOHLMANN
Ocean Park
