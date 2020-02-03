If you think education is expensive, try ignorance” was a saying we found on a paper bag. Attributed to Derek Bok, this “law” speaks volumes.
We must maintain and improve our schools and tech curriculum to prepare our kids for this fast-changing world.
We are not a Boeing or Amazon rich neighborhood, but we do have a community that works hard to improve our kids’ educations and possibilities for a solid future. Kids thrive with dedicated and inspiring teachers, curriculums that are current, and facilities and equipment that are safe and pertinent for the best learning environment.
Be smart! Vote yes for schools and kids.
CATHERINE and ED KETEL
Seaview
