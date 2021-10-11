As the old saying goes, “you can't fix stupid.” And while this may be true, recent history has shown us you can manipulate it. You can encourage it with lies and disinformation, you can shape it with partisan rhetoric and you can weaponize it with a callous disregard for truth.
The Republican Party, with its shrinking base, has resorted to lies and an echo chamber of disinformation from MAGA media to distort reality and foment ignorance. This is not a new tactic for the GOP but it has grown exponentially since Trump took over.
Science tells us that a psychological phenomenon known as illusory superiority has been identified as a form of cognitive bias. Social psychologist David Dunning has studied the subject extensively and observes that people with substantial, measurable deficits in their knowledge or expertise lack the ability to recognize those deficits and, therefore, despite potentially making error after error, tend to think they are performing competently when they are not: "In short, those who are incompetent, for lack of a better term, should have little insight into their incompetence — an assertion that has come to be known as the Dunning–Kruger effect."
Trump's Republican Party knows all about Dunning's research and has chosen to take advantage of ignorance by feeding it all the lies and disinformation they can muster. With coordinated attacks, Trump and MAGA media have fostered ignorance, fear and anger in their followers. Tens of millions with social media IQs are easily duped and manipulated by Trump's lies to the point that they turn violent. Thousands of them attacked our Capitol in an attempt to keep Trump in power because they are willing to believe the unbelievable. They are the most ignorant among us and the Republican Party is doing all it can to keep them that way.
We are paying a high price for Trump-inspired stupidity. Over 715,000 dead Americans and counting because of lies and ineptness on Trump's behalf.
A healthy democracy needs a foundation of truth and reason. We must stop the attack of lies and hold liars accountable.
