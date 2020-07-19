On behalf of the undersigned hospitality businesses, we’d like to thank everyone in the community who has adopted the habit of mask wearing. We can all agree, wearing a mask in public is uncomfortable and awkward. Yet, residents, businesses and workers in Pacific County are doing their part in a big way.
Masking is the most significant thing each of us can do to stop covid-19 in its tracks. Masking keeps fellow residents and our employees safe. It’s our civic responsibility. And, did you know masking also lets us stay open for business?
If everyone were to adopt the habit of masking, we should be able to avoid another economic shutdown. Lives as well as livelihoods are at stake. Your simple act of wearing a mask lets so many people keep their jobs.
Thank you for doing your part!
Tiffany and Brady Turner, Adrift Hospitality, Adrift Hotel, Inn at Discovery Coast, Shelburne Hotel, Boardwalk Cottages, Pickled Fish Restaurant, and Adrift Distillers
Kari Beller, Anchorage Cottages
Toby Friesen, Beachhousewa
Mike Cassinelli, Beacon Charters
Susie Goldsmith and Bill Verner, Boreas Inn
Ann and Tony Kischner, Bridgewater Bistro, Astoria
Laurie Anderson and David Campiche, China Beach Retreat
Butch and Terri Smith, Coho Charters
Betsy Millard, Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum
Casey and Jeff Harrell, Lindy and Mark Swain, Cottage Bakery
Sue Moretz, Crab Pot Seafood Market & Restaurant
Terry Lockhart, Cranberry RV Park
Don Nisbett, Don Nisbett Art Gallery
Lisa McKee-Uyema and Douglas Uyema, Enchanted Cottages
Blaine Walker, 42nd Street Café & Bistro
Lona Niemi, Friends of North Head Lighthouse
Diana Thompson, Harmony Soapworks
Lynda Kinnunen, Herb N Legend
Steven Linhart, Long Beach Commercial Security, LLC
Marie & Randy Powell, Marie Powell Gallery
Karla Jensen and Bill Derion, Mermaid Inn & RV Park
Jenna Austin, Mermaid Sandcastle
Karen Whitmore and Tammie Lewis, Mostly Hats
H J Norris, Mr. Doobees
Nansen Malin, Nansen Florals
Ron and Maggie Schuler, Naytura Haus
Carla Curtis, North Beach Tavern
Michelle and Erik Svendsen, North Jetty Brewing
Laurie Bowman, Northwest Carriage Museum
Larry Cohen, MS, Ocean Beach Hospital and Medical Clinics
Brad and Cheryl Woodham, Okie’s Thriftway-Ocean Park, Okie’s Select-Naselle
Bill and Sue Svendsen, Peninsula Arts Center
Doug and Angie Brown, Peninsula Golf Course and The Cove Restaurant
Jeff and Casey Harrell, Tom and Garnette Sutherland, Peninsula Pharmacies, Inc.
Jules Orr and Laila Brown, Salt Hotel & Pub
Thandi Rosenbaum, Sou’wester Lodge
Nancy Gorshe and Michael Lalewicz, The DEPOT Restaurant
Karla Nelson, Time Enough Books
Heather L. Earnhardt, Tokeland Hotel & Restaurant
Michelle Layman, Willapa Printing
Donna Franks, WooHoo Winery
