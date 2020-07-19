On behalf of the undersigned hospitality businesses, we’d like to thank everyone in the community who has adopted the habit of mask wearing. We can all agree, wearing a mask in public is uncomfortable and awkward. Yet, residents, businesses and workers in Pacific County are doing their part in a big way.

Masking is the most significant thing each of us can do to stop covid-19 in its tracks. Masking keeps fellow residents and our employees safe. It’s our civic responsibility. And, did you know masking also lets us stay open for business?

If everyone were to adopt the habit of masking, we should be able to avoid another economic shutdown. Lives as well as livelihoods are at stake. Your simple act of wearing a mask lets so many people keep their jobs.

Thank you for doing your part!

Tiffany and Brady Turner, Adrift Hospitality, Adrift Hotel, Inn at Discovery Coast, Shelburne Hotel, Boardwalk Cottages, Pickled Fish Restaurant, and Adrift Distillers

Kari Beller, Anchorage Cottages

Toby Friesen, Beachhousewa

Mike Cassinelli, Beacon Charters

Susie Goldsmith and Bill Verner, Boreas Inn

Ann and Tony Kischner, Bridgewater Bistro, Astoria

Laurie Anderson and David Campiche, China Beach Retreat

Butch and Terri Smith, Coho Charters

Betsy Millard, Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum

Casey and Jeff Harrell, Lindy and Mark Swain, Cottage Bakery

Sue Moretz, Crab Pot Seafood Market & Restaurant

Terry Lockhart, Cranberry RV Park

Don Nisbett, Don Nisbett Art Gallery

Lisa McKee-Uyema and Douglas Uyema, Enchanted Cottages

Blaine Walker, 42nd Street Café & Bistro

Lona Niemi, Friends of North Head Lighthouse

Diana Thompson, Harmony Soapworks

Lynda Kinnunen, Herb N Legend

Steven Linhart, Long Beach Commercial Security, LLC

Marie & Randy Powell, Marie Powell Gallery

Karla Jensen and Bill Derion, Mermaid Inn & RV Park

Jenna Austin, Mermaid Sandcastle

Karen Whitmore and Tammie Lewis, Mostly Hats

H J Norris, Mr. Doobees

Nansen Malin, Nansen Florals

Ron and Maggie Schuler, Naytura Haus

Carla Curtis, North Beach Tavern

Michelle and Erik Svendsen, North Jetty Brewing

Laurie Bowman, Northwest Carriage Museum

Larry Cohen, MS, Ocean Beach Hospital and Medical Clinics

Brad and Cheryl Woodham, Okie’s Thriftway-Ocean Park, Okie’s Select-Naselle

Bill and Sue Svendsen, Peninsula Arts Center

Doug and Angie Brown, Peninsula Golf Course and The Cove Restaurant

Jeff and Casey Harrell, Tom and Garnette Sutherland, Peninsula Pharmacies, Inc.

Jules Orr and Laila Brown, Salt Hotel & Pub

Thandi Rosenbaum, Sou’wester Lodge

Nancy Gorshe and Michael Lalewicz, The DEPOT Restaurant

Karla Nelson, Time Enough Books

Heather L. Earnhardt, Tokeland Hotel & Restaurant

Michelle Layman, Willapa Printing

Donna Franks, WooHoo Winery

Robbie Wright, Bloomer Estates
 
Michael Litawa, Cutler Management Inc. DBA The Breakers Long Beach

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.