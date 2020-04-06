I read in a recent Observer that plans and equipment are being readied to break up some old boats, and I wondered if this would be the end of the fishing vessel Wellamo? Nobody expected the Wellamo to last this long. I remember having it explained to me that the boat has wooden planks fastened to iron beams and most the local folk thought that was a recipe for disaster.
The Wellamo belonged to Allen Rogers. He was my running partner from 1974 to 1988 so I got to be best friends with him and his wife Debbie Ramsey. After I quit fishing, Allen fulfilled a longtime ambition and got an albacore clipper that took him from here to Midway and back, until they suddenly disappeared from the radio they were talking on.
Since then I have seen the Wellamo as I drive by — at the shipyard in Astoria and now on blocks in the Port of Ilwaco parking lot and it always gives me a pang of nostalgia, sadness about Allen and Debbie’s loss to the sea, and happy about Allen’s fulfilling his ambition to ride the waves to Midway. I think about the real good days fishing we enjoyed and the boring days where the height of the day was Allen describing his dinner preparations. I remember watching the boat rock wildly in 20-foot swells as we made our way home during a hurricane and wondering how Allen could hold on in that upper pilot house. And I remember how sweet Debbie was and how proud she was when she went out bagged an elk while the fellows were still drinking coffee.
FRANK LOGAN
Ocean Park
And I think, goodbye, Wellamo, old friend…
