We are blessed to live in a country ruled not by a king or dictator, but we citizens ourselves. Still our system of government is imperfect — it has always been so and will always be so, because we are imperfect.
We have all fallen, we have all sinned, and we have all failed to measure up to our own standards at times. Yet we have always strived to improve our system, just as we strive to improve ourselves. Many notable figures played important roles in making America the success it is, those that founded our country, protected it and held it together. We honor those citizens with praise, celebrations and monuments even as we understand they are flawed as all humans are.
Watching the protests going on, I am struck mainly by the thought of how so many people seem to be searching for significance. They want to be seen as virtuous, as having the “correct” opinions, as resolving great wrongs and making things better.
But exactly what is the accomplishment of protests, the marching and waving of signs, and the chanting of slogans demanding that difficult problems should simply disappear? And when these protests, intentionally or not, turn into rioting, destruction, burning, assault and attacking statues and monuments, what is being improved?
No significance can be gained by destroying the hard work of others or pulling down memorials to those who actually made significant contributions to our country.
BRETT MALIN
Seaview
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.