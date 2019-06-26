Concerning the meeting June 29 regarding the annexation of Seaview by Long Beach: As a property owner in Seaview, I do not feel this is an issue that I would have requested. I have spoken with other residents and not found a person who requested discussion of annexation as a benefit to the residents or property owners of Seaview.
DEAN WARNER
Seaview
