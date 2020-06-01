Pacific County’s move to “Phase 2” of Washington’s reopening is certainly welcome, but we should understand clearly what it means.
“Phase 2” doesn’t mean we can go back to doing what we did before, or drop simple precautions and courtesies such as wearing masks outside our households.
“Phase 2” doesn’t mean we won’t get sick. It doesn’t mean we won’t make others sick. It doesn’t mean we’re out of danger.
Pacific County’s “Phase 2” means that the governor thinks those who get sick can be tested, and that their contacts will be notified within days.
“Phase 2” also means that the governor thinks Pacific County’s sick people will have a place in an adequately equipped hospital (somewhere) if they need it.
What we all do — staying home when we can, keeping our distance, wearing masks — still matters. Making sure others have homes, distance and masks is important too.
These aren’t political or cultural statements. This is still about saving our neighbors’ lives and our own. Are we up for the long-term challenge that covid-19 still poses to all?
DAVE CUNDIFF, MD MPH
Ilwaco
