In a recent issue of the Chinook Observer there were two letters, both of which dealt with fact checking. The first was from a lady by the name of Diane Gruber who apparently had spent a lot of time in Taiwan and has many family members and friends who are Asian and went on to declare that it is a fact the most attacks on Asians were committed by Black people, which I hadn't heard before. She claimed that her source for this "fact" was Tucker Carlson — Tucker Carlson!? — the star of the "fair and balanced " Fox network. The most important thing to understand about Tucker and most of his guests is that the only way one can tell when they are lying is if their lips are moving.
I decided to trace the basis of the charge. It seems that around 2018 there was, supposedly, a report on a website claiming that 27.5% of assaults on Asian-Americans were committed by Blacks. I tried to find this website. In spite of multiple attempts, all I came up with was a warning that the website was a possible link to fraud or hacking and my browser wouldn't connect me.
But just for the sake of being "fair and balanced," let's suppose it's factual. That leaves 72.5% of attacks on Asian-Americas committed by other races. Think it over — who could that possibly leave?
I would like to welcome the Grubers to the neighborhood. They should be lots of fun.
The other letter was from Ralph D. Warner who also took issue with the Observer's letters policy. I'll let them sort that out on their own. My only issue with Warner's letter was his characterization of the Observer as a "rag." I did some fact checking on my own and there is no possible way that rags are in any way part of the physical makeup of the Observer because the primary ingredient in the production of newsprint the world over is wood chips. So if Warner had declared that the Observer was "wooden" or "chippy," he may have had a point. I am very happy that I was able to clear up this point. There is no need to thank me; it was my pleasure. But in any event, you are welcome.
LES GERNERT
Ocean Park
