Good lord, where do I begin?! With the fact that a grown man still doesn’t understand sexual assault? That he had an agreement to make a public apology and just didn't?! Or the fact that PUD Commissioner Dick Anderson thinks of this as a smear campaign planned by the victim?! Or that he doesn’t see this as a big thing? I am sorry, but when did a third party get to decide that? Because of his knowledge of PUD Commissioner Mike Swanson? And how reliable is that? Is this the first he has heard of it? If it isn’t, that would be an additional reason to get rid of the pair of them. As a friend said, “Those good old boys don’t get my vote."
If Anderson knew and didn’t bring it to the forefront, shame on him. You don’t get to decide what to reveal, because now I am seriously thinking what else are you hiding? This goes to character or in this case the lack thereof. To do this, to break your word on disclosing this, to know about this and decide in your own small head that isn’t a ‘big deal’ and to keep quiet, and then to go after the victim? Despicable on all counts for both of them.
How did any man miss the #MeToo movement? What, you decided just a couple of squeezes and so that’s OK? What if the victim was your wife, your daughter, your mother? Is it OK to abuse an older woman but not a minor? To abuse a handicapped person?
Is this really the first time he has assaulted a woman? Because I don’t believe either of these men have a good relationship with the truth. These acts don’t just one day drop out of the sky. Usually there is a pattern of behavior. But let’s say it did and this is the first time. How the hell did you get to this age and not realize this is wrong?
Off the PUD commission for both of them. We have plenty of honorable, decent people here. I do not want these men representing me, my friends, my family, my great community. These two making up two-thirds of the commissioners that scares me to no end. We have all recently seen an honorable man, Gen. Mark Milley, address his own mistakes — did anyone see that coming? This is what an honorable person does — accept, be open and honest, take complete responsibility and vow to learn from his mistake. He felt he had dishonored his job, his people. We don’t expect perfection from anyone but we do expect accountability. When that is completely lacking, we must look elsewhere. Vote who you want your beautiful daughter or son to sit next to at an event, who you would trust to show good character for our community.
BETSEY NELSON
Ocean Park
