Recently, after a series of racist murders in Atlanta and Boulder, President Joe Biden ordered flags on federal buildings lowered to half-staff. The Ocean Park Post Office and the nearby Ocean Park Elementary School of course complied immediately. By the next day, several other buildings, including the American Legion post and some shops along Bay Avenue, Ocean Park's main street, also lowered their flags.
Then on April 2, a mentally ill man, apparently not allied with the insurrectionists of Jan. 6 or motivated like the mass murderers in Atlanta or Boulder, rammed the police line guarding the U.S. Capitol. One police officer was killed, another seriously injured. and the knife-wielding attacker shot dead as well. Altogether another bloody and infamous day at the Capitol, which is still reeling from the terrorist insurrection of Jan. 6. In this case, as in the January event, the primary victims were law enforcement officers. You might think, therefore, that local flags would come down again. But, except for the two government buildings, you would be wrong. No business or private home on the main roads of Ocean Park lowered its flag.
Let me be clear: I am aware that no one is mandated to honor police deaths or the deaths of innocent victims of mass murder. There is no legal mandate, but there is a moral one.
What makes this failure to honor the victims especially heinous is the hypocrisy of the Right. For the four years of Trump's regime, they bellowed their support for the police. They wept crocodile tears when Black Lives Matter called for "defunding" (actually, reorganizing) police departments. They roared support for criminals like Derek Chauvin and besmirched the names of victims, such as George Floyd. And they supported Trump in his blind and illegal use of police powers to "dominate the cities."
And now, when law enforcement in our nation's capital are the victims of terrorism inspired and or carried out by their political allies on the Right, or even of a random, apolitical murder, they suddenly feel no sense of obligation to honor fallen police. Perhaps if the Capitol police who welcomed the invaders on Jan. 6 were to become casualties, they would carry forward public displays of sorrow and regret. Instead, they fly their U.S. flags high without a break, and they continue to hang the vile banners of treason and violence on their lawns.
BARRY FRUCHTER
Ocean Park
