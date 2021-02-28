Please help me understand the rationale for printing the letter to the editor by Oliver Underwood on Feb. 24. I do understand that letters to the editor are individual opinions, allowing each of us to express our views. I don’t however, understand why if you have an official policy “against factual inaccuracies,” you made your stated “one-time exception” in this case.
I found the ignorance displayed in the letter’s content to be a clear statement of the author’s lack of ability to read, observe and think critically. (Unless of course Mr. Oliver was intentionally delivering us the farcical viewpoint to show us how absolutely absurd it is to believe that the attack on our nation’s capital was anything other than insurrection with multiple deaths, injuries and property damage).
Thank you in advance for explaining your decision process in choosing to print a letter that violates your policy. And, thank you for bringing news and important information to our community.
DIANNE FULLER
Ocean Park
EDITOR'S NOTE: Most Chinook Observer readers, like most Americans and our Republican congresswoman, recognize that the former president decisively lost a fair election and that he and some of his supporters were responsible for the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a seditious attempt to interfere with the official tally of Electoral College votes. However, there is a significant minority who hold varying degrees of contrary notions. The letter printed on Feb. 24 was a compendium of these mistaken opinions. I felt it was useful for the general readership to see that the nation — and our small part of it — are a long way from dispelling the falsehoods disseminated by the former president and his most stalwart supporters.
