Village Club will be holding a series of open discussions regarding the pending Ocean Beach School District (OBSD) $96.15 million bond resolution, which includes grouping all facilities for all grades at the Ilwaco High School campus, closing the Ocean Park Elementary and Long Beach Elementary schools in the process.
The open-to-the-public discussions will be held in person and via Zoom — simultaneously when possible. Dates and location for the next series of meetings are being finalized. All perspectives are welcome to discuss this in a respectful manner.
Turnout for the Feb. 17 open discussion was large and many questions were asked. Although OBSD board members are not allowed to make public comment on the bond until after it is filed with the Auditor’s office (scheduled to happen Feb. 25), Kelly Rupp, a volunteer member of the OBSD steering committee, was in attendance and very helpful in providing specific information and verifying that information presented was accurate. We expect such representation from OBSD to continue going forward.
In addition to these informational discussions, there will be a series of open questions about the bond, the plan and references used in crafting it that will be sent to the Chinook Observer for publication. We are hoping these questions guide conversation at the meetings and prompt response from OBSD. Our intent is to allow conversation in an open forum, so that the public can learn as much as possible about this very complex issue — the pros and the cons — in order to make an educated decision for the April 26 vote.
As soon as the public discussion dates are set, Village Club will announce them via the newspaper, email, in town flyers and social media. For more information, email opvillageclub@gmail.com.
Village Club is a community group comprised of people living or working in the unincorporated villages of Ocean Park, Nahcotta, Oysterville, Surfside and the Klipsan Beach area. They are a separate entity from the Ocean Park Area Chamber and have over 300 members with a following on Facebook of 432 people living in the north end of the peninsula. This group is fashioned after the original Village Club, which began in 1930 and worked through the late 1980s. Their goal is: Improving the quality of life in our villages.
Here is Question #1 to the OBSD Board and Superintendent Huntley:
Survival of a tsunami isn’t possible without first surviving the earthquake that triggered it. Interestingly, the Ocean Park School has been assessed by the Washington Department of Natural Resources to be the only OBSD structure that is categorized as being of very low risk of failure in a 9.0-magnitude seismic event, yet it’s slated for closure under the bond proposal.
Tokeland has a vertical evacuation tower that cost $2.5 million. The structure is being called a model for the nation. As noted in the minutes of the regular meeting of the Directors of OBSD held on July 28, 2021, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will fund 90% of the cost of a vertical evacuation structure whereas there is no such funding available for building a new school on higher ground.
Ocean Beach School District is one of 19 local governmental entities involved in the development and adoption of the Pacific County Mitigation Plan, a cooperative effort to guide and implement hazard mitigation efforts. Identified as the most prevalent and posing the most risk to Pacific County were earthquake, flood, severe local storms, tsunami, wildland fire, and landslide.
Why did OBSD not work cooperatively with the other parties to the Pacific County Mitigation Plan and, instead, decide to spend more than $40 million to scrap two neighborhood elementary schools, when there is the option to build two vertical evacuation towers proximate to those schools at a cost to local taxpayers of about $500,000?
VILLAGE CLUB
Ocean Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.