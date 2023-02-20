In an issue with parallels in Pacific County, in 2021 Skamania County taxpayers paid our Prosecuting Attorney Adam Kick $173,712 plus benefits. Yet despite this very high salary, he ran unopposed in our recent county-wide election.
Why is that? Why would such a highly paid position not attract even one other candidate?
There are two reasons:
(1) State law requires that anyone running for a county's prosecuting attorney position be a registered voter living within that county, and
(2) Skamania has only 31 attorneys residing in our county. And of these 31, seven are dead, three are listed as "inactive," six have voluntary resigned, two have had their licenses suspended, five have only a limited license allowing them only to do certain things, and one is a judge. This leaves only 10 who could run for the prosecuting attorney's position.
Of these 10 attorneys, two have held the prosecuting attorney's position before and aren't likely to want to do it again. That leaves eight attorneys remaining, five of whom already work in the PA's office.
So this is why Adam Kick runs unopposed for the highest paid position in our county. However, there is a simple way to rectify this. A way that would open up the pool of qualified attorneys who might be eager to run for this highly paid job.
Right now Washington state law allows judges to reside in counties other than where they serve. The legislature should change the law and also allow qualified attorneys in neighboring counties to run for the PA’s position in smaller populated counties. Counties like Skamania would then have a chance of having highly skilled and qualified prosecuting attorney administering justice.
Having to rely on such a small pool of possible candidate means that small rural counties get stuck with ineffective prosecutors.
Please join me and contact your Washington state representatives. Ask them to change the law to allow attorneys in neighboring counties to run to be prosecuting attorney. For more information on how to help in this effort, call me at 360-903-9040 or email me at SaveOurCounty17@gmail.com.
