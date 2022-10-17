Crumbs at the beggars table. That's what the regular folks are receiving from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife once more.
Last week the announcement went out of the dire situation for returning salmon that are facing very low water conditions. So emergency rules went into effect limiting where and when we could take a fish. Fair enough. All tributaries are closed for Willapa Bay. This includes the careful return of "native" unclipped fish. We are instructed not to remove them from water, and use if you can a soft net so as not to scrape the scales and protective slime from the fish.
If harsh restrictions are in place for the recreational fisherman why then are the gillnetters still raking in the fish? Are we supposed to accept that catch and release is successful after the brutal conditions of being hung from their gills? Too, why is there such preferential favor granted to them as a group? Are the hatcheries merely for commercial purposes? What are their quotas, and how are they determined? Why are they not modified to reflect current conditions?
Every study I have seen shows that for every dollar spent by the netters are matched by $10 from the sport anglers. This money would go to every restaurant, bar, store, gas station and hotel and not just to the few who have commercial privileges. At the local market yesterday the only orange fish for sale was farm raised Atlantic salmon for 12 bucks a pound. Where are the fish at a reasonable price for those who live here and cannot catch them for themselves?
I call on the WDFW to show us all the cost of raising a salmon and why it gives so much of that bounty to so few. Crumbs at the beggars table should not be our lot at the favor of others. Share the bounty and have the netters share our pain.
