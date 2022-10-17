Crumbs at the beggars table. That's what the regular folks are receiving from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife once more.

Last week the announcement went out of the dire situation for returning salmon that are facing very low water conditions. So emergency rules went into effect limiting where and when we could take a fish. Fair enough. All tributaries are closed for Willapa Bay. This includes the careful return of "native" unclipped fish. We are instructed not to remove them from water, and use if you can a soft net so as not to scrape the scales and protective slime from the fish.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.