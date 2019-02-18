Response to helping seniors by filling nursing care shortage for individuals with drug abuse:
Here at Willapa Behavioral Health we are addressing this problem. We have two health care providers who are both DATA 2000 waivered to provide Medication Assisted Treatment through Office Based Opioid Treatment for Opioid Use Disorders (MAT/OBOT). It’s one active approach and option we are providing our communities we serve in Pacific County.
Recently, Willapa Behavioral Health received a large three-year federal grant to expand Medication Assisted Treatment service and one goal is to offer Pacific County health care providers the option to receive the Brief Negotiation Interview in the Emergency Department. Willapa Behavioral Health is providing some training funds for primary care providers interested in being DATA 2000 waivered.
Additionally, Willapa Behavioral Health is expanding our Substance Use Disorder treatment services portfolio to coincide with MAT/OBOT treatment services. WBH recently received a grant to hire through Opioid Use Reduction & Recovery Alliance to reintegrate individuals with Opioid Use Disorder back into the workforce in Pacific County.
If you would like more information, please contact Nell Stamper, MAT-PDOA Project Coordinator at 360-523-2518 or email at stampern@willapabh.org.
ADAM MARQUIS
Long Beach
