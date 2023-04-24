In response to the letter: "Don’t add to transient issue in OP":
We are always happy to talk about concerns community members may have about mental health. We don’t ever want to miss an opportunity to help people feel more comfortable with the subject and talk about the harmful stigmas that are so often associated with it.
Willapa Behavioral Health & Wellness builds the programs that we do because we care deeply for the well being of each individual, human soul. The “street transients,” as they were called in the letter to the editor, are people who once may have had a place in a family or society, and now find themselves often ostracized and looked at as less than or feared.
When you see someone without a home, struggling with their mental health, this is more often than not, a situation that is born out of pain. Their life is no longer in their control and lacks warm connections, support, and comfort. We opened Willapa Commons to create a warm, caring human connection that will have a better chance of helping the people who are struggling. Willapa Commons provides a safe place for them to be during the day so that they do not have to be out in the elements or wondering aimlessly fearing for their safety and not knowing what to do. We provide coaching with peer support, games, self-help groups, and connection with resources for treatment, jobs, or family. Providing these services help people feel connected to a community and to someone, and when a person feels connected, they tend to do better and have more motivation to make better choices.
There is a natural flow when a person doesn’t have a home, they come and go. Our services are not enough to bring people in mass, but we hope they are enough to help people find a sense of purpose and to feel that they have someone in this great, lonely world that will look past their presentation and try to be a part of their recovery.
