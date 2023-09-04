About the recent letter claiming that Ocean Beach School Board refused to allow State Sen. Jeff Wilson to speak:

I was present and that is a completely false statement. I reached out to Sen. Wilson, and he confirmed it was not accurate or how he felt and he told letter writer Diane Gruber as much.

Just Saying
Thank you for reporting what actually happened. Diane Gruber definitely has a political axe to grind. Maybe Ms Gruber can do a better job in the future of checking her facts. Or maybe being factual is not important to her?

