As a business owner, I’ve experienced the gut-wrenching decisions on when, where, and how much to invest in repairs or replacement of equipment, adoption of new technologies, expansion to new markets, or changes in manufacturing process or technique. And once a decision is made to spend on a project, other anxieties arise: how will I successfully manage the investment to ensure an on-time, on-budget completion?
Business investment and project management are challenging and require attention to detail, but fear of failure or intimidation with the scale of a project cannot be an excuse to hold back or not proceed. If I know that my business requires investment to meet the expectations of my customers and maximize my market opportunity, then I commit myself to the effort needed to plan and execute effectively. The only guarantees I rely upon is the guarantee that if I don’t invest and proceed forward, my business will suffer.
It is the same with our community’s decision to invest in the future of our education facilities. It’s intimidating to consider how multi-million-dollar investments can be managed effectively. However, capital spending for public infrastructure is highly regulated per state statute as to fair and transparent procurement and contracting practices. In addition there are best practices for project management and public oversight, including community involvement to ensure visibility and communication of all activities.
I do not want to short-change my business’s future by under-investing when needs arise. In the same manner, we should not short-change our community’s future with sub-standard or ill-suited education facilities. We acknowledge that hard work — for the district and our community — begins once the bond is approved: detailed engineering and architectural plans must be prepared, quality contractors must be engaged, and construction activities must be rigorously monitored to ensure quality outcomes. It’s hard work, yes, but the district and our community cannot shy from this challenge. The need is too great, and the risk of delay is too severe, given the risks not only of structural failure in current facilities but also of moral failure to provide for the best educational experience of our youth.
Join me in voting “yes” for the school bond. We can do this!
