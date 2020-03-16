Peninsula residents with nothing to do in our present situation, now is the time to dream up new ideas and activities for the young and the old.
With spring and Easter just around the corner, why not help out your church janitor by grabbing a bucket of cleaner and rinse. A polish with Murphy’s Oil soap will make your minister thrilled with a clean church. Our many lodges, the Elks, Eagles, Moose, Grange and Lions all can use some extra spring cleaning, with more of the soap, water and rinse and oil polish. So sorry our libraries are closed, most of us love checking out our books.
All of these great ideas will be sure to help out everybody in many ways. I’m sure I’ve missed somebody, so put on your thinking caps and send in your ideas to the Chinook Observer for more ideas to help us get through this situation. Spring is just around the corner, with many projects to start with.
Remember, Loyalty Day’s ahead, visitors are coming.
DALE SHOEMAKER
Long Beach
