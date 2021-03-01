Late on a Monday I received a call from Ocean Beach Hospital that I was on the schedule for my first shot of the anti-virus vaccine at 3:20 p.m. the next day. On Tuesday I arrived at OBH on time and was directed to a staff member seated at a table at the front of the lobby. He checked my name off of his list, handed me my paperwork and he sent me to the waiting area at the back of the lobby where several others were seated. I no sooner sat down when four of these people were called by name and escorted through the door to the back. Very shortly, I along with three others were called and went into the back where we were seated in four chairs lined up in the hallway. We handed over our paperwork and were given forms which had all of our personal information and were ask to check to make sure all was correct. While we waited to receive our injections, four more people passed by us to go to the rear of the hallway where there were two rooms, one left and one right, where more people were to receive their shots.
The staff member who gave each of us our vaccine was so skilled that while I waited for the sting of the needle it never arrived. I actually thought that she had not done it. She handed each of us a card showing the date for our second shot and told us that we now had to wait for 15 minutes before we could leave. Tthey were very strict on that point, because when I stood up to put on my coat to be ready to leave, she advised me that I still had two minutes to go and please stay seated.
while we waited I must have seen, at the very least, 25 different people pass by, going in or out, so I asked our staff lady how many people they expected to treat that day and she replied that their target was 420, which I found to be astounding. I told her if they did reach that goal she would be exhausted. She replied, "not really," because they "love doing it and the time just flies by." When I got back home, I did some calculations and figured that if they could keep up that pace and had a steady supply of vaccine — even though I don't really believe that it is realistic — but if they could, that means in a 30-day month with 20 work day , they could be able to vaccinate 8,400 people. The permanent population of the Long Beach peninsula is a little over 9,000 people, so theoretically the entire population on the peninsula could be partially or fully inoculated by sometime in April — which I find interesting but not, as I said, realistic.
I do want to express my admiration for the excellent work being done by the medical staff at Ocean Beach Hospital as exhibited in my visit. I offer a sincere "Thank you" on behalf of all of us whom have been helped by their efforts.
LES GERNERT
Ocean Park
