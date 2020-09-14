In the best of times politics at the local level are complex and time consuming, a serious job that requires more than full time commitment. Currently we face conditions that are unprecedented. Our county commissioners will be expected to continue public services and maintain infrastructure with limited revenue. Cooperation and coordination with other local governments and agencies will be vital. Now more than ever we need experienced and skilled people leading us.
I encourage you to vote to re-elect Commissioner Frank Wolfe. He has done an excellent job over the past eight years, knows the intricacies of the job and will continue to give the problems of Pacific County his full attention.
ANN SAARI
Former Commissioner
Ilwaco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.