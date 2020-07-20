I’ve known Frank Wolfe for many years and know that he is dedicated to serving the county.
We need Frank’s expertise and experience for the tough days ahead. He will allocate our scarce resources in the best way and in the best interests of the county. He does not have a one topic agenda but works for the entire county.
I’ve ridden in the car with him to mountaintop repeater sites which he maintains in support of amateur radio in Pacific County and during these trips he has explained the complexity of decisions the county council has to make and I believe his reasoned approach to these problems will serve the county well.
Vote for Frank Wolfe for county commissioner.
ROBERT (Bob) CLINE
Ocean Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.