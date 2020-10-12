A lot hangs in the balance and all depends on the current Pacific County’s upcoming election results. Of the three current incumbents on this county’s commission, Frank Wolfe is the only adult, the only one putting his constituents ahead of ego and self-serving. Mr. Wolfe does his homework and always maintains a thoughtful focus on the big picture. We need his experience and integrity now more than ever.
And hopefully voters will choose Darrell Moudry instead of returning Lisa Olsen to the county commission. Pacific County citizens deserve a commissioner with enough serious commitment to make it to at least two consecutive meetings on time. And hopefully during the next election cycle we’ll be ready to replace Hawk Runyon with a commissioner not consumed with self-serving ego that constantly pushes the county roads department to purchase rock and gravel from his family’s business.
The bottom line — let’s not miss this important opportunity to provide support for Frank Wolfe’s practical, thoughtful management. It’s simple! Assure responsible county government by reelecting Frank Wolfe and replacing Olsen with Moudry.
DAVE GAUGER
Raymond
