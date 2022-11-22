I want to thank my supporters for electing me three times to the office of Pacific County Commissioner, District 2. Thank you for letting me put out signs, for writing letters, and generally supporting my campaigns and my years in office.
I am not going to serve the last two years of my third term due to an unexpected development: last spring I was diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease. Unbeknownst to me at the time, I probably contracted it in California in the 1970s. Seventy-five percent of people who get Lyme disease do not know when they first were infected. It’s a tick-borne bacterial disease endemic to many parts of North America. Symptoms can present decades later, as they did in my case.
I expect to make a full recovery, but this will take several months, as treatment for chronic Lyme can be complicated and prolonged. So, I am stepping down mid term, at the end of December 2022. It’s time for a younger person to take up this position.
Pacific County is a wonderful place to live, full of people who care deeply about their county, its many communities, people and natural resources. As commissioner, I was able to meet and work with people all over the county, and see first hand just how great our corner of the world is, and how caring all of its communities are. It’s been a wonderful 10 years.
I look forward to a healthy outcome and staying active in emergency communications. To everyone I met while serving as county commissioner: I am still here, stay in touch.
