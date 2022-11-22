I want to thank my supporters for electing me three times to the office of Pacific County Commissioner, District 2. Thank you for letting me put out signs, for writing letters, and generally supporting my campaigns and my years in office. 

I am not going to serve the last two years of my third term due to an unexpected development: last spring I was diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease. Unbeknownst to me at the time, I probably contracted it in California in the 1970s. Seventy-five percent of people who get Lyme disease do not know when they first were infected. It’s a tick-borne bacterial disease endemic to many parts of North America. Symptoms can present decades later, as they did in my case. 

