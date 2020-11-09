To all those who helped with my campaign, I am gratified by the number of you who gave of your time, talent, treasure, and of course, your vote. Thank you.
Local elections are never easy. There are always local, regional and even national issues that end up in the mix, with not many voters aware of the duties, abilities, limitations and responsibilities that go with any particular office. Backing any candidate is almost an act of blind faith, and I hope that I don’t often disappoint you. We are truly all in this together, and together we can make a difference.
Thank you.
FRANK WOLFE
County Commissioner District #2
