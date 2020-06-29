I support Frank Wolfe for reelection as Pacific County commissioner position #2. I have known Frank for more than a decade and he has always worked to make Pacific County a better place for all of us. He has spent hours of his personal time in support of emergency management communications in the county. He is knowledgeable and he does his homework. Reelect Frank Wolfe as county commissioner #2.
HOWARD AUBLE
Raymond
