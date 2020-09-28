Our beautiful peninsula is becoming decorated with political candidate signs, typical of this time of year during a presidential election. I have heard from friends that have had their signs stolen and I have seen Facebook postings telling of the same on pages devoted to the region.
I ask everyone regardless of political leanings to stop the thieving of signs and remind your friends of the same. A political sign on private property or on an automobile is protected by our Constitution’s First Amendment as Freedom of Speech and the Constitution has no political allies. It is simply against the law to remove a sign without the owner’s permission.
A good friend had their sign stolen and, not to be deterred, they replaced it and added a potted rose bush in front of it to thwart the criminals. My friend is a kind, generous and spiritual person who would never wish harm on anyone, yet, given the situation, felt compelled to defend her right to display her sign. How very, very sad that someone so full of love and care felt they had to take a decision that has the potential to cause harm.
Please, leave the signs alone, wave and smile to your neighbors regardless of their politics and remember that we all share this wonderful corner of the world we call home.
STEVEN L. KOVACH
Klipsan Beach
