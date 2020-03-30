To all our friends on the Peninsula,
His Supper Table Thrift Store is still feeding anyone who wants a meal free of charge with no questions asked. We are doing takeout meals only, so if you and your family are hungry or if you just don't feel like cooking, come on down and get a takeout meal. We feed every Monday and Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. and because people are in need we will now start feeding on Friday at the same time. We are located on 10th Street North in Long Beach.
Unfortunately, with the coronavirus, our store portion is closed until further notice. We want to be good stewards and not spread or catch the virus.
There have been a lot of changes here at His Supper Table the past year. We have upgraded the kitchen and dining room area with new flooring and appliances. We also have a new cook who is doing an incredible job and many new volunteers that we appreciate so much. We want to be generous in our giving just as you have been so generous in your giving to us.
We want to especially thank the Cottage Bakery for all their delicious baked goods every week, to Sid's Supermarket for their salads, vegetables and such, and to Brown's Coastal Market for their weekly homemade soup. To everyone else who has donated so generously, we thank you. We are living in a different world now and things are going to get tight, but perhaps we have been preparing for years for such a time as this.
We love our Peninsula and we welcome everyone with open arms.
God bless,
HIS SUPPER TABLE THRIFT STORE
