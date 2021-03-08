If you have thought that by walking into the “closed” area up on the Northern tip of the Peninsula to be able to beach comb where no one has driven, then you need to know that is not the case at all.
I have recently realized something that is likely going to make a lot of you mad. What would you say if I told you that there are at least two people that have been granted the privilege of having their own little private area to beach comb? Sad to say, this is happening as we speak. One of these people at least picks up all the debris he comes across as well as the plastic and glass floats, but drives right past the garbage. One is a volunteer of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife unit and the other has somehow been granted access via NOAA to look for dead seals, yet somehow doesn’t drive the entire beach.
I have two questions. 1) is the beach open to driving in the “closed” area if you pick up all the garbage you can and/or count dead sea life, and 2) what are the rules and requirements to be a volunteer and how can the general public get involved to help?
ROBERT WALTEMATE
Peninsula
